‘Enough Is Enough:’ Breonna Taylor supporters rally at Jefferson Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Release the transcript.” That was the demand from Attorney Ben Crump as he stood next to the family of Breonna Taylor in Jefferson Square Park on Friday morning.

Crump called for the release of the transcripts of what was presented to the grand jury in the name of transparency. In addition to being heartbroken, Crump said Taylor’s family was confused by the verdict announced by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday.

Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment.

Hankison fired 10 rounds from outside Taylor’s apartment; some of those shots ended up in adjacent units, which was why he was indicted. No other charges were filed.

Crump said it seemed as if Hankison was charged for “missing shooting black bodies.”

Attorney Lonita Baker said another officer involved, Myles Cosgrove, should be charged with “wanton murder” as one ballistics report showed he fired the shot that killed Taylor. Another ballistics report was inconclusive on who fired the shot.

Baker echoed Crump’s demand to release the transcript and said it can be done because Kenneth Walker’s transcripts were released. Walker was Taylor’s boyfriend at the time of her death.

She also invited people to come to see the protests in person for themselves.

Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, read a statement of behalf of Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer. The statement began with, “I never had faith in Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to begin with. He was too inexperienced. He chose to be on the wrong side of the law.”

Tamika Palmer, with Until Freedom, spoke at the podium and read a response from Cameron following an endorsement from the FOP. She said she had no respect for Cameron, “You are a coward. You are a sellout. And you were used by the system, not all our skin folk are our kinfolk. You do not belong to Black people at all.”

Palmer also warned Louisvillians about continued unrest.

“We will make sure that this city is as uncomfortable as it can be,” she said.

Jacob Blake’s father asked Cameron to “face this family, turn on the lights. Show this family what you did and did not do.”

Rep. Attica Scott, who was arrested Thursday evening, said her teenage daughter was also arrested with her. She stated the charges against her were ridiculous and she would not burn down a library that people need. She claimed they were near the library heading to a church across the street when police circled them before curfew.

She also stated she would continue to push for Breonna’s Law for Kentucky to be heard this year so when lawmakers go back in January, “we will pass Breonna’s law for Kentucky.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Taylor’s sister released butterflies as the crowd chanted “Breway.”

Cameron’s office released this statement in response to the statements made Friday by Breonna Taylor’s family and their representatives:

Attorney General Cameron understands that the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor is in an incredible amount of pain and anguish, and he also understands that the outcome of the Grand Jury proceedings was not what they had hoped. Regarding today’s statements at the press conference, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but prosecutors and Grand Jury members are bound by the facts and by the law. Attorney General Cameron is committed to doing everything he can to ensure the integrity of the prosecution before him and continue fulfilling his ethical obligations both as a prosecutor and as a partner in the ongoing federal investigation.

