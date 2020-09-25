Beattyville police warning of scam

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beattyville Police Department is warning of a scam in Lee County.

Police say there have been several people in Lee County that have been contacted by someone saying that they are from the Social Security Administration.

They are telling people that they have a warrant on them and asking for their social security number, date of birth and other personal information.

Police say this is a scam and you should not give any of your personal information over the phone.

If you have any questions you can contact the Beattyville Police Department.

