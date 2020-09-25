Advertisement

After 41 years, Barbara Bailey signs off her final newscast on WKYT

By WKYT News Staff
Sep. 25, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are wrapping up a week of honoring one of the best in the business, Barbara Bailey.

41 years of hard work and incredible service ends Friday for Barbara.

All week, we have taken a walk down memory lane, looking at her work and her accomplishments.

We’re here to add a few more honors to a lengthy list.

Mayor Linda Gorton called her career trail-blazing and presented her with a key to the city.

“She’s a real role model for many of us who look at women who kind of broke the glass ceiling in their position and particularly for her that fits, because she has been there and shown us how to move forward,” Mayor Gorton said.

Barb’s work goes beyond the city of Lexington.

Kentucky State Police presented her with an honor they bestow upon very few.

She is now an honorary trooper.

“Being from Kentucky, being from the Morehead area, Lexington news WKYT has been a staple, and Barbara Bailey has been a staple of the news," said Lt. Josh Lawson. "So, her doing this longer than I’ve been alive, when you think of news you think of Barbara Bailey.”

Even though she is leaving our home at WKYT, her name isn’t. Cruise down the long, tree-lined WYKT driveway:

That final honor will greet all of us and our guests at WKYT.

It will be our daily reminder of how lucky we were to have worked alongside her.

Kristen Kennedy will be taking Barb’s seat on WKYT News at Noon. Andrea Walker will take over as anchor of WKYT Mid-Morning.

