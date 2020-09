(WYMT) - It was announced on Twitter Friday that Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned.

#BREAKING: Thom Brennaman has resigned after using an anti-gay slur during a Reds broadcast last month, according to reports. https://t.co/jGHquJDnX9 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) September 25, 2020

Last month Brennaman accidentally said an anti-gay slur on-air as the broadcast was returning.

You can see more details on the incident here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.