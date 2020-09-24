Advertisement

You could name a baby penguin at the Tennessee Aquarium

You could get a chance to name a baby penguin at the Tennessee Aquarium!
Two gentoo penguins in need of names at the Tennessee Aquarium.
Two gentoo penguins in need of names at the Tennessee Aquarium.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - You could get a chance to name a baby penguin at the Tennessee Aquarium!

The privilege of bestowing the moniker on some of the cutest flightless birds around will go to the highest bidder in an online silent auction. Two new baby Gentoo penguins hatched at the aquarium earlier in 2020.

Proceeds from the auction will help support the aquarium. Other items up for bid include a freshwater snorkeling field trip with Dr. Anna George, the Aquarium’s Vice President of Conservation Science and Education andsome unique works of art created by the Aquarium’s creatures and staff.

Bidding is already underway and will continue through October 6 at 5 p.m. Visit the auction website to place a bid.

