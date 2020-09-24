W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey meets with President Trump about social media censorship issues

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met Wednesday afternoon with President Trump and other state attorneys to discuss concerns about censorship on social media.

The roundtable discussion will feature state consumer protection laws and the role those play in fostering free expression on social media platforms.

In May, the president signed an executive order to combat platforms from censoring users based on political views.

Morrisey wants everyone in West Virginia to have a say and the opportunity to be heard.

“When we start hearing stories about people getting their accounts cut off or ultimately suppression of particular political viewpoints, that’s a problem,” Morrisey said. “Those are some of the issues we talked about today and the power of the tech companies. I want to be a part of those conversations because I want to be sure West Virginia’s voice is heard.”

The president’s directive ordered the Justice Department to consult with state attorneys general on potential state resources that prohibit online platforms from being a part of unfair practices.

