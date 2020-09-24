World Chicken Festival spirit continues with Request-A-Thon

LAUREL COUNTY, KY. (WYMT) - Thursday, the spirit of The World Chicken Festival continues with the Request-A-Thon. A partnership between SAM103.9, London/Laurel and the 'Make-A-Wish Foundation brings the first annual Request-A-Thon to the commonwealth.

While festivals across the region are being canceled left and right, those on The World Chicken Festival committee were determined to not let the festival spirit die. With the ‘Spirit Competition’ continuing until Friday, Thursday’s Request-A-Thon gave community members and businesses a chance to join in on the fun to help make a wish come true.

“We have had families come in today to talk about either a wish that was granted so that they could hear what a wish experience was like or we’ve had kids come in to talk about their wishes that are waiting,” said Faith Hacker, Senior Advancement Officer for ‘Make-A-Wish’.

One of those kids was Jason Cooper. At the age of four, he was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

“He had no symptoms a simple eye exam is what got the ball rolling," said Cassandra Cooper, Jason’s mother. Jason is adopted and the finalization of his adoption put his wish on hold.

“He has went through chemo, a couple radiations, several surgeries and he is just he’s amazing," said Cooper.

But what did Jason wish for? “A golf cart because it would make me happy," said Jason.

All decked out with bells and whistles for Jason to use when he goes golfing.

“He wants speakers because he has to play his music," said Cassandra.

Music. Something that also makes Jason smile, which in turn makes his mom Cassandra’s heart melt.

“It’s hard ummm and it’s scary. It’s so stressful but you know these kids have a strength that we just don’t have," she said.

Something Hacker can identify with. Saying working with the foundation is more than rewarding. “It doesn’t matter what you do when you see the expression on that child and the expression on the parents face when they see how happy their child is," she said.

The World Chicken Festival and ‘Make-A-Wish’ not only helping wishes come true but keeping a community’s spirit alive.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.