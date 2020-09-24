Advertisement

WKU Students protest on campus following Breonna Taylor announcement

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Breonna Taylor case has garnered the attention of Kentucky and the nation as months went by without any updates in the investigation until Wednesday. With the indictment against former LMPD officer Brett Hankinson, and no further criminal charges filed against him or other officers in the case, WKU students protested Wednesday afternoon.

“No justice, no peace," was a phrase seen on many signs and t-shirts. The students protested peacefully starting at Centennial Mall, making their way to Pearce Ford Tower.

Black Lives Matter protest on WKU’s campus.

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

“Seems like everything is in the air following a final decision. As an African American, I feel like we have to have a better solution to the problem. We have to go about it a better way, I understand everyone is nervous and anxious for the answers. We have to figure out what we can do as African Americans in the community and in Louisville to figure out what we can do in a better way to get better results," said WKU Student, Shikira Tunstill.

The students spoke about what they say is racial inequality within the system of America. The students said the best way to spark change is at the ballot box come November.

They also say they will continue to let their voices be heard until there is equity for all African Americans.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tropical Storm Beta remnants move in, rain chances go up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Break the rain gear back out. You’ll need it for the next couple of days.

Regional

W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey meets with President Trump about social media censorship issues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Morrisey said he wants everyone in West Virginia to have a say and the opportunity to be heard.

State

WATCH | 2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway, suspect in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two LMPD officers were shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville.

State

WKU Students protest on campus following Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Regional

WV Attorney General Attends White House Roundtable about Censorship on Social Media

Updated: 4 hours ago
WV Attorney General Attends White House Roundtable about Censorship on Social Media

Latest News

National

You could name a baby penguin at the Tennessee Aquarium

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
You could get a chance to name a baby penguin at the Tennessee Aquarium!

News

President Trump praises AG for handling of Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Gov. Beshear asks AG’s office to release Breonna Taylor case evidence to public

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

“Justice was not served” UPike BSU President shares his reaction to Breonna Taylor case decision 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

'Kind of a front porch concert’: Floyd County native coming home for Friday night show under the stars

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

UK students, faculty feel connected to Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Breonna Taylor was once a student at the University of Kentucky.