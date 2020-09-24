Governor Beshear speaks about violence in Louisville, announces 13 deaths Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here.

Gov. Beshear holds conference Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Thursday's COVID-19 update Posted by WYMT on Thursday, September 24, 2020

The governor announced 745 new cases and 13 new deaths in Kentucky.

107 of the new cases were children ages 18 and younger.

At least 64,158 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,137.

11,570 people have recovered from the virus.

1,301,407 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate landed at 4.57 percent.

The governor also spoke on the violence in Louisville, saying that it is not right. He mentioned that President Donald Trump called him Wednesday night and spoke to him about it. According to the governor, the president said it seemed like Kentucky had things under control, but if we needed the president’s help, he would provide the assisstance and extra support needed. Governor Beshear said it was a good call, and he appreciated the president making it.

The governor also gave a reminder of the new dashboard for schools where you can find updated COVID-19 information for your school.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

