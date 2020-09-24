Advertisement

Trump, Biden, Gov. Beshear release statements on events in Louisville

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Both President Donald Trump and Governor Andy Beshear have released statements on social media about the officer-involved shooting in downtown Louisville Wednesday night.

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky,” President Trump said on Twitter. “The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!”

Gov. Beshear released a video message to social media.

“We know that the answer to violence is never violence,” Gov. Beshear said. “And we are thinking about those two officers and their families tonight.”

Joe Biden also took to Twitter on the situation:

MORE:

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

WATCH | 2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway, suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two LMPD officers were shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville.

News

President Trump praises AG for handling of Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Gov. Beshear asks AG’s office to release Breonna Taylor case evidence to public

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

“Justice was not served” UPike BSU President shares his reaction to Breonna Taylor case decision 11 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

'Kind of a front porch concert’: Floyd County native coming home for Friday night show under the stars

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

State

UK students, faculty feel connected to Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Breonna Taylor was once a student at the University of Kentucky.

News

2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway, suspect in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
An officer was shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville.

News

Jenny Wiley Festival still on the books for October 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Lexington defense attorney reacts to Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Even with 34 years of experience in the judicial system, Lexington attorney Scott White still had a few questions after Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s explanation of the indictment.

News

Jenny Wiley Festival still on the books for October 5 p.m.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four