Tropical Storm Beta remnants move in, rain chances go up

WYMT Heavy Rain
WYMT Heavy Rain
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Break the rain gear back out. You’ll need it for the next couple of days.

Today and Tomorrow

Cloudy skies and scattered rain chances are the name of the game today. They will increase in coverage late this afternoon heading into the evening and overnight hours and could be heavy at times. Those rain chances will continue through Friday morning and into the afternoon before finally giving up. Skies should clear in time for Friday night football.

Some models are still putting down a decent amount of rain in the next 36 hours, so stay weather aware. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s. Lows will drop to around 60 both nights.

Weekend Forecast

Both Saturday and Sunday look dry for the moment. Some rain chances are possible late Sunday night going into Monday, so we’ll keep an eye on that. Look for sun and clouds both days and highs near 80. Lows both nights will drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Next week, the forecast gets ... interesting. We have two cold fronts back to back. The first coming in on Monday will be the wetter one. Rain chances increase and stick around through Tuesday. The second moves in on Tuesday and should clear the area by Wednesday. The temperatures will tumble behind both. Highs will go from the low 70s on Monday to around 60 by Thursday. It’s going to be a drastic change, potentially a 20-degree swing in daytime temperatures between Sunday and Thursday.

Fall is here and isn’t going anywhere for the moment.

