Soggy overnight, rain chances continue Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances will continue to increase tonight as the remnants of once Tropical Storm Beta.

Tonight and Tomorrow

As a low-pressure system moves a little bit closer into the region, rain chances will increase. The best chance for rain will be down in the Cumberland Valley. We will see those cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The rain continues into Friday. Pockets of heavy rain are possible in the early morning hours once again, mainly in the Cumberland Valley region. Highs will only get into the upper 60s with cloudy skies. We should start to dry out by the later afternoon/evening hours. We look to be mostly dry by kickoff Friday night. Clouds will start to clear out a little bit overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The Weekend

Your weekend is looking pretty nice! We will see sunshine both days with some clouds as well. Highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures getting into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

We could see some stray rain chances late Sunday night, but I think most of us stay dry.

Extended Forecast

A couple of cold fronts moves in next week. One moves in Monday into Tuesday with cloudy skies and rain chances. It looks like the best chance for rain will be Monday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s both days. The second one moves in right behind it bringing cooler air.

We should remain mostly dry Wednesday and Thursday with highs dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Thursday!

