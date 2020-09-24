Advertisement

Local woman travels to D.C. to pay her respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Cara Stewart from Floyd County says she has looked up to Ginsburg since she was in law school herself.
RBG
RBG(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday. She was a justice on the high court since 1993.

“It felt awful. I mean I don’t know Ruth Bader Ginsburg she wasn’t my friend she wasn’t my friend’s parents but it hurt," said Stewart. "She was a person with a career but I thought this is how you do it. It was very creative in her approach is for equality. "

Stewart says it was the weight of her work that lay heavy. She turned the hurt into a form of action as she traveled to Washington D.C. to pay her own respects.

“I know hurt is in what she represents and that she represented a woman who lived an amazing life of so much meaning and that she changed my life,” said Stewart. " Front and center as close as we could be to cry to grieve and to admire and appreciate and plot how to continue her legacy."

As they camped out getting as close as they could she says she felt lucky to sit there remembering the women who couldn’t be by her side but have represented the same ideals.

“I carried in my hearts like the energy a lot of other friends that said they wanted to be there and then I knew wanted to be there and I said their names when I was standing in front of the court. I said the names of lots of women lawyers in Kentucky especially some Easter Kentucky women.”

She says she does not have words to capture that moment but can picture the moments ahead.

"There’s plenty of justice work for us all to do in eastern Kentucky. There’s plenty of ways for us to fight for equal protection under the law and to demand it on behalf of ourselves and our neighbors. "

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday as she is the first female to do so.

The latest news and weather.