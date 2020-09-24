Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers on Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 18 new cases which now bring the county’s total to 804. 253 cases are active and seven are currently in the hospital. Health officials also reported seven recovered cases.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 13 new cases and two probable cases. Knott County reported nine cases bringing the county’s total to 197. There was one case in Leslie County, their total cases count is 66. There are four new cases in Letcher County which brings the county’s total to 130. Wolfe County has one new case bringing the county’s total to 34. Health officials also reported six recovered cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 479. Seven are currently in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 472. 80 of those cases are active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 429.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.