Ky. education commissioner says to expect disruptions to in-person learning

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - As schools across Kentucky prepare for in-person learning to begin Monday, Kentucky’s new education commissioner says parents and students need to expect disruptions because of rises in COVID-19 cases.

WSAZ spoke with Dr. Jason Glass about the reopening of Kentucky schools after in-person classes were shut down in March.

He says parents and students should expect changes to the normal school day. Students are also going to have to wear masks while in class.

“There can be breaks students take from that, and I would recommend schools schedule those breaks throughout the day. It’s not reasonable to expect staff and students to wear a mask for seven or eight straight hours. So you really have to think about when you can take a break, when you can get students outside and space them out.”

Starting Thursday, the Department for Public Health will release a color coding map that will label each county’s incidence rate. If counties are in the red, then classes will not be allowed to resume.

“We should also expect continued disruption until we are out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Glass. “That may mean schools and classrooms shifting to NTI experiences. I know it’s frustrating and everyone is tired of this. We’re going to have to keep working and finding ways to live with this virus.”

The updated map for the following week of school will be released on Thursday evenings.

WSAZ will have updates on the map when it is released.

