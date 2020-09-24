Kentucky’s Holiday Hoopsgiving game vs. Georgia Tech rescheduled

ATLANTA, Ga. (WYMT) - As we’ve seen with the college football season, adjustments are already being made to the Kentucky basketball season. The Wildcats were supposed to take on Georgia Tech during Thanksgiving weekend, but the game will now be on Saturday, December 6.

The Cats have not announced their new schedule yet for the 2020-2021 college basketball season.

