Kentucky hospitals have financial concerns during COVID-19

(WCAX)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky hospitals have lost a lot of money because of COVID-19. Hospitals canceled procedures and some people afraid of the virus have avoided getting treatment.

That’s what Kentucky lawmakers in an interim legislative panel were told Thursday afternoon.

Fears of health care facilities being overrun with COVID-19 patients and initial lack of PPE had government leaders and public health officials telling hospitals to cancel elective procedures in the spring.

The result of that has been financial hardships on many rural hospitals.

The Kentucky Hospital Association president told lawmakers that hospitals have lost more than $2.5 billion and the federal government has assisted in recovering about half of that.

Hospitals lost their cash flow but the Kentucky Hospital Association President Nancy Galvagni said there has really only been one hospital.

King’s Daughters in Ashland has had issues with their ICU nearing capacity.

Galvagni said, “There are surges going on, one pretty serious up in Ashland. Not aware of where they can run out of beds. They are seeing a surge. That’s what we thought would happen, there would be regional outbreaks.”

Harrison Memorial had Kentucky’s first COVID-19 patient and as a result, had to cease elective and other procedures more than two weeks before other hospitals.

The CEO told lawmakers that they simply did a lot of work and did not make a lot of revenue. This for a hospital that operates 100 percent from what it takes in from the community it serves.

Harrison Memorial’s CEO also said that had it not been for paycheck protection, CARES money and medicare advances, they would be facing a financial disaster.

