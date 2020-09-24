Advertisement

Jenkins Independent not being cavalier about school health precautions

New devices in the school entrances will scan students, staff, and visitors for temperature readings and make sure they remember their masks.
New devices in the school entrances will scan students, staff, and visitors for temperature readings and make sure they remember their masks.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) -With schools across the region slowly returning to in-person classes, the Cavaliers are being anything but.

Jenkins Independent Schools invested in new android devices to better serve its students and staff.

The new equipment uses hands-free technology to detect temperatures of people as they step into the frame of the camera and sensors and face recognition technology is used to make sure everyone is wearing a mask. A normal temperature gives students the green light and a high temperature is answered with a red light, warning the person monitoring the students as they enter.

School officials say the technology scans quicker than a thermometer, allowing students to enter the building at a quicker rate and avoid long lines in the entrance.

The devices also connect to a network to keep track of students, which Jenkins High School Principal and Assistant Superintendent Rondall Baker says will be useful for contact tracing if an issue arises.

The machine is already in use as staff enters the building and it has received positive feedback by the administration. Though the district has not yet decided on an in-person return date, Baker says he feels confident that the schools are doing everything they can to prepare a safe environment.

“We really don’t want to bring a potential person with symptoms inside the building, so it lets us scan in the lobby and then gets them to a containment area until a parent can pick the child up,” he said.

Baker said the idea to return after fall break is currently being discussed and the current setup will be useful in isolating any potential COVID-19 cases.

“We made the decision over the summer, with the anticipation of bringing kids in from day one. Just something else to make it quicker to get kids in the building and for the sense of security that it gives parents,” Baker said.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local woman travels to D.C. to pay her respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Cara Stewart from Floyd County says she has looked up to Ginsburg since she was in law school herself.

National

Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The misdemeanor charge against Robert Kraft will be dropped.

Back To School

Ky. education commissioner says to expect disruptions to in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our sister station WSAZ talked with Dr. Jason Glass about the reopening of Kentucky schools after in-person classes were shut down in March.

State

Suspect charged in shooting of LMPD officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Latest News

State

Health dept. reports 79 new COVID cases in Lexington; 40 are college students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

State

LMPD: 127 arrests made during protests following announcement in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 5 hours ago
The arrests were made Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Forecast

Tropical Storm Beta remnants move in, rain chances go up

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Break the rain gear back out. You’ll need it for the next couple of days.

Regional

W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey meets with President Trump about social media censorship issues

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Morrisey said he wants everyone in West Virginia to have a say and the opportunity to be heard.

State

WATCH | 2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway, suspect in custody

Updated: 14 hours ago
Two LMPD officers were shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville.

State

WKU Students protest on campus following Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 14 hours ago
The latest news and weather.