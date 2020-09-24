Advertisement

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center residents remain COVID-19 free, center installs new indoor visitation booth

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center closed its doors in March.

“All a sudden our little families had to stop their visits, I remember the day that we stopped the visits we had some inside visiting and it was heartbreaking to see them take their last look at their family member before they went out the door," said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry.

The facility stopped visitors to help slow the spread of COVID-19 to the residents.

“We actually screen everyone coming into this building, and it is done on a daily basis," added Thornsberry.

Employees undergo temperature checks and are asked COVID-19 symptom questions every day.

“We also encourage our residents, if that are able, to wear a mask to wear a mask if they are up and about and out," said Thornsberry.

Although no residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, three asymptomatic employees tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing. Thornsberry said the precautions in place stopped the virus from reaching the residents.

“They were not allowed even with the negative test to come back to the facility until the end of the recommendation by the health department," added Thornsberry.

As visitation restrictions lift, the center installed a new visitation booth inside which is limited to only one visitor at a time.

“Once we do allow someone to step inside the building, they’re going to have to get their temperature taken and asked a lot, a lot of questions," said Thornsberry.

The center has an outdoor visitation booth available for residents and families to use. As of Monday, the indoor visitation booth will open next week. You can call 606-439-2306 to schedule an appointment for both booths.

