ETSU to close in October for faculty, staff to ‘rest and rejuvenate’

ETSU will be closed as a way to say thank you to faculty and staff for all the work done in planning the 2020 fall semester.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee State University announced the school will take a brief break during October.

From Oct. 5-6, ETSU will be closed as a way to say thank you to faculty and staff for all the work done in planning the 2020 fall semester, according to ETSU President Brian Noland.

“Based on the recommendation from senior leadership, I am pleased to announce that two additional administrative days will be provided to all ETSU employees this fall. The university will be closed October 5-6 at which time classes will not meet and offices will not be open. These days are being provided as our way of saying thank you and as an opportunity for you to rest and rejuvenate in anticipation for the remainder of the fall 2020 semester,” Noland wrote.

The brief break will not impact students scheduled for clinical rotations, students scheduled for educational activities and Quillen College of Medicine and Gatton College of Pharmacy students.

Any faculty and staff who must work during October 5-6 will be able to take those days off later at a time before February 28, 2021.

