Class quarantines after teacher tests positive for coronavirus

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teacher at Fort Gay PK-8 School tested positive for the coronavirus, a secretary at the school says.

The teacher’s class has been instructed to quarantine 14 days before returning to school. Those students will be doing remote learning during quarantine.

The secretary says the rest of the school will be proceeding as normal. Because they’ve been practicing social distancing, no one else at the school is having to quarantine.

They say this is the first case of COVID-19 they’ve had at the school.

The class’s quarantine begins Thursday.

