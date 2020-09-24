Advertisement

Breonna Taylor’s neighbor relives morning of LMPD search warrant leading to Taylor’s death

Renee Pruitt has lived at the south end complex for about a year. She said during the early morning hours on March 13, she woke up to gunshots. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Renee Pruitt has lived at the south end complex for about a year. She said during the early morning hours on March 13, she woke up to gunshots.
Sep. 23, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman who lives across from Breonna Taylor’s apartment relived with WAVE 3 News the early morning hours when the Louisville Metro police officers executed their search warrant.

Renee Pruitt has lived at the south end complex for about a year. She said during the early morning hours on March 13, she woke up to gunshots.

“When I woke up, I just knew there was an active shooter in my house because that’s how close it was,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt’s daughter shot video of the LMPD officers executing the search warrant the moment Taylor’s boyfriend at the time, Kenneth Walker, ultimately surrendered to police. Her footage also shows when other officers rendered aid to Sgt. John Mattingly, who was shot in the leg by Walker.

Pruitt told WAVE 3 News she couldn’t tell if any bullets ended up inside her apartment until the next day, later discovering some of the bullets had traveled inside another neighboring apartment.

According to Pruitt, the woman who lived there was pregnant at the time, and her young son was asleep inside.

Pruitt said because of that, she believes former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison, who was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, received “just a slap on the wrist.”

“You blindly shot into this (Breonna Taylor’s) apartment, and not to mention other people’s, and you get three counts of wanton endangerment?” Pruitt said.

“I’ve never been a part of anything like this, but for me actually living here and getting to see it firsthand, yeah, Breonna deserves justice,” Pruitt said. “Like I said, not all cops are bad. I’ve never been that way. I need the cops just as much as anyone else, but when you’re wrong, you’re wrong. Whether it’s a cop, doctor, lawyer, when you’re wrong you’re wrong.”

Pruitt told WAVE 3 News many neighbors have since moved out of the complex, including the family who said bullets traveled inside their unit that night.

