Breonna Taylor vigil in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Protests continue Thursday in Louisville and across the country after Wednesday’s verdict did not convict any of the Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Many saying justice has not been served.

Here in Hazard, a group is holding a candlelight vigil Thursday night wanting to keep her name alive.

For months, Breonna Taylor’s name has been chanted in protests across the country, including here in the streets of hazard.

Now, the city of Hazard is coming together for a vigil.

Organizer Joseph Palumbo said especially after the verdict Wednesday, he wanted to organize an event to honor Breonna Taylor’s memory.

The vigil will be placed at the farmers market downtown.

Information about Taylor’s history and accomplishments will be displayed for those who may only know her name and not her story.

There will be a speaker, music, and everyone will also have the chance to sign a banner for a visual representation of Hazard’s support for Taylor and her family.

“I don’t agree with the verdict obviously you know I feel like a human being’s life was just sort of tossed to the side in this matter. For the family and friends of Breonna Taylor to have to wait six-plus months to get a verdict where no one was charged at all for her death or any kind of charge for that matter is disheartening to say the least for me, so I can only imagine what the friend and family are going through,” said Palumbo.

The vigil will begin at 7:00 p.m. Due to the potential rain, it will be held at the farmers market by Triangle Park.

Palumbo says the event will stay peaceful. There will be no marching.

