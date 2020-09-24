Advertisement

Ashland principals aiming to keep in-person learning as normal as possible

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Independent Schools will welcome students back to in-person learning Monday for the first time since March 13.

On Wednesday, the elementary school principals met to go over final protocols for drop off, pick up, and movement throughout the schools.

Inside Poage Elementary, desks have been moved 6 feet apart and assigned to students. Signs are in the halls and doors to promote and remind about social distancing. Students will also have to wear masks.

“We will do whatever we need to do to get kids back in the building,” said Principal Katie Holbrook. “We had an orientation and I told my fifth graders, ‘I know things are going to be different. We have our mask mandate, six feet away in the hallway, assigned seats. But we’ll do whatever we have to do to get you back in the building.’"

Though there will be differences, the principals say there will still be the “elementary school feel" to the school day.

Oakview Principal Rebecca Howell says recess is still going to be held. However if students aren’t 6 feet apart, even outside, they will need to wear a mask. However, there will be breaks built into the day so students can take the mask off for a bit.

“We know that it’s different,” Howell said. “We know that all of these things that we have to have in place is different and new. It’s not just new for the kids, it’s new for us. So we’re not getting to do some of the common procedures that made Oakview, Oakview. But we’re willing to do that.”

“Routine is key,” Holbrook said. "Even though all of these things are going to look different in some way, I think that is one of the genius parts of our plan. We have put things in place that it will still look like elementary school. It will still look like it was a normal day before March 13.

For the detailed plans for the Ashland Independent Schools, click here for elementary, middle school, and high school.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tropical Storm Beta remnants move in, rain chances go up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Break the rain gear back out. You’ll need it for the next couple of days.

Regional

W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey meets with President Trump about social media censorship issues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Morrisey said he wants everyone in West Virginia to have a say and the opportunity to be heard.

State

WATCH | 2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway, suspect in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two LMPD officers were shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville.

State

WKU Students protest on campus following Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Regional

WV Attorney General Attends White House Roundtable about Censorship on Social Media

Updated: 4 hours ago
WV Attorney General Attends White House Roundtable about Censorship on Social Media

Latest News

National

You could name a baby penguin at the Tennessee Aquarium

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
You could get a chance to name a baby penguin at the Tennessee Aquarium!

News

President Trump praises AG for handling of Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Gov. Beshear asks AG’s office to release Breonna Taylor case evidence to public

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

“Justice was not served” UPike BSU President shares his reaction to Breonna Taylor case decision 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

'Kind of a front porch concert’: Floyd County native coming home for Friday night show under the stars

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

UK students, faculty feel connected to Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Breonna Taylor was once a student at the University of Kentucky.