Ashland principals aiming to keep in-person learning as normal as possible

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Independent Schools will welcome students back to in-person learning Monday for the first time since March 13.

On Wednesday, the elementary school principals met to go over final protocols for drop off, pick up, and movement throughout the schools.

Inside Poage Elementary, desks have been moved 6 feet apart and assigned to students. Signs are in the halls and doors to promote and remind about social distancing. Students will also have to wear masks.

“We will do whatever we need to do to get kids back in the building,” said Principal Katie Holbrook. “We had an orientation and I told my fifth graders, ‘I know things are going to be different. We have our mask mandate, six feet away in the hallway, assigned seats. But we’ll do whatever we have to do to get you back in the building.’"

Though there will be differences, the principals say there will still be the “elementary school feel" to the school day.

Oakview Principal Rebecca Howell says recess is still going to be held. However if students aren’t 6 feet apart, even outside, they will need to wear a mask. However, there will be breaks built into the day so students can take the mask off for a bit.

“We know that it’s different,” Howell said. “We know that all of these things that we have to have in place is different and new. It’s not just new for the kids, it’s new for us. So we’re not getting to do some of the common procedures that made Oakview, Oakview. But we’re willing to do that.”

“Routine is key,” Holbrook said. "Even though all of these things are going to look different in some way, I think that is one of the genius parts of our plan. We have put things in place that it will still look like elementary school. It will still look like it was a normal day before March 13.

For the detailed plans for the Ashland Independent Schools, click here for elementary, middle school, and high school.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.