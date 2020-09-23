Watch: Governor Beshear speaks about Breonna Taylor case decision

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday Governor Andy Beshear is using the time normally scheduled for his daily COVID-19 update to respond to the Grand Jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor Case.

Beshear will be joined by State Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville and J. Michael Brown the Secretary of the Governor’s Executive Cabinet.

The announcement was made earlier Wednesday by Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the Grand jury had charged Brett Hankison with three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment in the Breonna Taylor case.

