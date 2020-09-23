Advertisement

Unemployment checks in Kentucky will continue for three weeks

Governor Andy Beshear says for those that qualify for the Lost Wages Assistance program, the extra $400 a week, will now be paid an extra three weeks.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear says there is more help coming for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The help comes in the form of extending the unemployment payments. The $400 weekly unemployment checks being provided by federal assistance will last for three more weeks.

The $400 weekly payment is made up of $300 from FEMA coupled with $100 from Kentucky’s portion of the CARES money.

Some people though are still struggling to get help for claims they filed all the way back when the pandemic first started.

Paul Woods is among several that come to Frankfort Wednesday for the chance to get some help with an unresolved claim.

“I started getting successful about 3 years ago,” Woods said everything changed for his Bourbon county business about six months ago. “Mine is simple. I own a business. Governor made it shut down. Somewhere around March 10th."

Ted Workman says he had an appointment after his unemployment payments suddenly stopped and he can’t get a good answer as to why.

“Yeah, I drove from Maysville. Had to find gas money to get here and back," said Workman. "Then I get here and they say I can’t find you on the list. Come on man.” That’s among many of the frustrations from people who say they can’t get help as Governor Beshear announced an extension of the additional $400 weekly payments.

“My complaint is, I can’t even get it here,” said Woods. “Been down here maybe 3 - 4 times. Came in when it was for anyone. Could not get it that day.”

Workman lost his job and now he’s afraid he’s going to lose his home. “I haven’t gotten nothing yet. Nothing in September. I’m about to get evicted.”

This is a common fear for many.

