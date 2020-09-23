Tri-State Animal Emergency Room shut down due to COVID-19

Ceredo, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Tri-State Animal Emergency Room has been shut down.

This is because an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Martin Veterinary Clinic, other surrounding open animal emergency room locations include Charleston, Parkersburg, Columbus and Lexington.

The Martin Vet Clinic will remain open during regular office hours.

The Tri-State Animal Emergency Room will be closed until October 3.

