Threatening pamphlet put in law enforcement officer’s mailbox

Tuesday, several people living in southern Laurel County received the pamphlet in the picture above in their mailboxes.
Tuesday, several people living in southern Laurel County received the pamphlet in the picture above in their mailboxes.
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook warning of a possible threat against law enforcement.

Tuesday, several people living in southern Laurel County received the pamphlet in the picture above in their mailboxes.

One of those people who received the pamphlet is a law enforcement officer and his marked patrol car was in the driveway.

Police say the picture below is the car that put the pamphlets in the mailboxes.

Police say this car is the car that put the pamphlets in the mailboxes.
Police say this car is the car that put the pamphlets in the mailboxes.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the car or the person involved to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

