Advertisement

The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case

Breonna Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics served a warrant at her apartment in March. (Source: Facebook)
Breonna Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics served a warrant at her apartment in March. (Source: Facebook)(WAVE 3 News)
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s now been more than six months since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Police inside her home. Her death only added to the calls for change and protests across the country.

It was March 13 when Taylor would be shot and killed by Louisville police, while they were serving a no-knock warrant at her home.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he thought they were being attacked, and that’s why he fired at officers. The charges against him would eventually be dropped.

The case got some attention around Louisville, but it would be more than a month, on May 26, when protests would start in the city. That was just a few days after George Floyd was killed while being arrested in Minneapolis and protests over racial injustice started nationwide.

Taylor’s family called for peaceful protests, but there was some violence and looting in Louisville.

Those protests turned deadly at the beginning of June when restaurant owner David McAtee was shot and killed by a member of the Kentucky National Guard. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. And Louisville’s police chief was fired just a few hours later when it was revealed officers on the scene hadn’t activated their body cameras.

Later that month officer Brett Hankison, who was one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death, was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Another person was killed near the end of June. Tyler Gerth was documenting the protest at Jefferson Square when he was shot, police say by a man who had been kicked out of the area where protesters were camping.

In August, Taylor’s family met with Attorney General Daniel Cameron. They continued their calls for criminal charges against the officers who shot Taylor.

On Sept. 15, an announcement was made of a $12 million settlement between Taylor’s family and the city of Louisville. The settlement also included a list of 12 reforms focused on warrants and accountability for problem officers.

Now that case is in the hands of a grand jury, and the city, and the country, is waiting for the next step.

WKYT contacted the attorney general’s office and asked about a timeline for that announcement. The staff shared a statement from earlier this month that the investigation was ongoing.

When a decision comes down, we will bring you full coverage here on WKYT.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain student achiever 9/22/2020

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Threatening pamphlet put in law enforcement officer’s mailbox

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook warning of a possible threat against law enforcement.

State

Gov. Beshear encouraging more COVID-19 testing for high school athletes

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There are no requirements for the frequency of testing for student-athletes at the high school level.

News

Kentucky State Police teams up with Corvette Club, raising money and boosting economy 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Kentucky State Police teams up with Corvette Club, raising money and boosting economy 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

State

$1M given to Eastern Kentucky University School of Business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Louisville couple have donated $1 million to the Eastern Kentucky University School of Business to support its Center for Professional Sales.

State

Kentucky wins quick federal approval for extra jobless aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky has won federal approval for another infusion of extra unemployment payments for many people who lost work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Savannah King

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Savannah graduated from Knox Central High School on the honor roll with a 3.8 GPA.

News

Six arrested on drug charges in Bell County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Six people were arrested in Bell County on Monday night, with five charged with various drug-related offenses.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County have reported more than 700 cases each since the pandemic began in March. Pike County just crossed 400 cases this week.