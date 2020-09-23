The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s now been more than six months since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Police inside her home. Her death only added to the calls for change and protests across the country.

It was March 13 when Taylor would be shot and killed by Louisville police, while they were serving a no-knock warrant at her home.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he thought they were being attacked, and that’s why he fired at officers. The charges against him would eventually be dropped.

The case got some attention around Louisville, but it would be more than a month, on May 26, when protests would start in the city. That was just a few days after George Floyd was killed while being arrested in Minneapolis and protests over racial injustice started nationwide.

Taylor’s family called for peaceful protests, but there was some violence and looting in Louisville.

Those protests turned deadly at the beginning of June when restaurant owner David McAtee was shot and killed by a member of the Kentucky National Guard. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. And Louisville’s police chief was fired just a few hours later when it was revealed officers on the scene hadn’t activated their body cameras.

Later that month officer Brett Hankison, who was one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death, was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Another person was killed near the end of June. Tyler Gerth was documenting the protest at Jefferson Square when he was shot, police say by a man who had been kicked out of the area where protesters were camping.

In August, Taylor’s family met with Attorney General Daniel Cameron. They continued their calls for criminal charges against the officers who shot Taylor.

On Sept. 15, an announcement was made of a $12 million settlement between Taylor’s family and the city of Louisville. The settlement also included a list of 12 reforms focused on warrants and accountability for problem officers.

Now that case is in the hands of a grand jury, and the city, and the country, is waiting for the next step.

WKYT contacted the attorney general’s office and asked about a timeline for that announcement. The staff shared a statement from earlier this month that the investigation was ongoing.

When a decision comes down, we will bring you full coverage here on WKYT.

