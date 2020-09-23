SWVA high school football player ‘in critical condition’ after accident, family asking for prayers

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) - A high school junior and football player in Coeburn, Virginia suffered a head injury following an accident this past weekend.

Lisa Meade told CBS affiliate WJHL her son Dillon Meade was involved in an accident after riding in the back of a pickup truck on Sunday. He plays for Eastside High School.

She said Dillon is still in critical condition at Johnson City Medical Center.

The family thanked the community for the love and support and asked for continued prayers.