School board members approve in-person classes in Logan County

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
UPDATE 9/22/20 @ 10 p.m.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Students in Logan County will be returning to classrooms for the first time since March.

Students had been gathering outside the Board of Education building since Friday, arguing they should be allowed to have in-person classes and play sports, since Logan County has been in the gold category on West Virginia’s color-code map.

Football players from Chapmanville, Logan, and Man pleaded with board members at a special meeting Tuesday evening.

Chapmanville senior Jaxson Turner says it’s been hard watching other schools in nearby counties being allowed to play football, while he and his teammates haven’t had that opportunity.

“I worked my way up to be a leader, to be a senior, and it just felt like it was stripped away from me unfairly,” Turner said.

“We felt like Governor Jim Justice gave us a way out, gave us a way to play,” Logan junior Chance Maynard said.

After listening to comments from students and parents, the school board unanimously approved a re-entry plan to transition to a blended model starting Monday.

Dozens of high school students from across the county who were gathered outside cheered when they heard they were getting their wish.

“I’m so happy we’re going back,” Turner said. “I’m very grateful because, just knowing it’s senior year, and just high school in general, I want people to experience it. I want to be able to experience it.”

Families will still have the option to do remote learning if they don’t feel safe sending their kids back to school yet.

ORIGINAL STORY

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – In-person classes will resume in Logan County after a unanimous decision Tuesday evening by the Board of Education.

Board members voted 5-0 to allow the transition to blended starting Monday, Sept. 28.

Meanwhile, remote learning will remain an option at any school.

School officials have come under scrutiny in recent days as some students and parents protested not having in-person classes.

A large crowd of students applauded outside as the vote was announced.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

