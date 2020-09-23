Advertisement

Rain chances return as the remnants of Beta moves into the mountains

WYMT Regular Rain(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances will increase as the remnants of once Tropical Storm Beta moves into the region.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We are already seeing a few showers in the deep Cumberland Valley region along the Kentucky/Tennessee border. Those showers will continue on and off throughout tonight and especially tomorrow. Overnight lows look to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s with those mostly cloudy skies.

We are going to say goodbye to the sun for the next few days. Clouds will continue to take over the mountains tomorrow with highs getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day, but the heaviest rain looks to arrive late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Models are highlighting the Cumberland Valley region as the region to see the greatest rainfall amounts. A general 1-2″ are likely, but some spots could get close to 3″. We’ll have to keep an eye on the flash flooding threat overnight Thursday.

Extended Forecast

Light showers continue Friday morning. We should start to clear out Friday afternoon/evening. We will definitely dry out by the evening hours, but we might hang onto a few clouds. Highs are expected to get into the lower 70s with overnight lows near 60. We should be mostly dry for some Friday night football!

This weekend we will see warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s both days with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will remain dry Saturday with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. That mixture of sun and clouds continues Sunday with the possibility for a few showers later Sunday evening.

We could possibly be dealing with two different cold front next week. The first one moves in Sunday into Monday bringing us a few showers while the second one moves in Tuesday into Wednesday bringing us a big cool down. We could see some stray showers Tuesday into Wednesday, but models are keeping us dry for now. Highs could drop into the 50s by Wednesday!

Models have been all over the place over the past few days, so this forecast could change. We’ll keep you updated!

