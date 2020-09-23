Prestonsburg sweeps Perry Central in soccer doubleheader

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central welcomed in defending 15th Region champions Prestonsburg on the soccer field. The Blackcats showed their championship resolve, sweeping the Commodores on the pitch.

The girls opened the doubleheader, defeating the Lady Commodores 8-0, with four goals in each half.

The boys followed up the win with a good showing of their own, winning 4-1. Goalkeeper Bryce Adams came up with a number of big stops for the Commodores to keep them in the game.

The Lady Commodores host Powell County on Thursday, while the boys travel to Letcher Central.

Both Prestonsburg teams take the field in the All “A” Classic quarterfinals on September 26. The girls take on Ashland on Thursday before they head to Frankfort for the tournament.

