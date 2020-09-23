President Trump praises AG for handling of Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump has praised Kentucky’s Republican attorney general for his handling of the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death.

President Trump read from Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s statement Wednesday that “justice is not often easy.” President Trump called Cameron “brilliant” and said, “he’s handling it very well.”

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in Louisville to protest a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Taylor’s death.

President Trump said that he would be speaking with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear soon and said he was glad the Democrat has called up the National Guard.

President Trump said, “It’ll all work out.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.