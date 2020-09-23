Advertisement

Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield earns WYMT Player of the Week

Pikeville's Blake Birchfield runs in a touchdown against Belfry.
Pikeville's Blake Birchfield runs in a touchdown against Belfry.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers lost 16 key pieces to graduation last season. Coming into the 2020 season, the Panthers were looking for some youngers guys to be the next man up.

“He’s worked extremely hard in the offseason even when we could get together, I know his dad had him working and working out and running and those kinds of things," Pikeville Head Football Coach Chris McNamee said about this week’s player of the week. "So he’s been preparing for this moment and he’s stepped up big for us these past two games.”

McNamee is talking about sophomore Blake Birchfield, who go playing time in the state championship game last season that helped him gain confidence heading into 2020.

“I think that kinda motivated him in the offseason to do what he did because he wanted to come out and be the best player he could and help our team win," McNamee continued. "So he did all that and he’s reaping the rewards now.”

Just two weeks into the season, Birchfield has 270 rushing yards and three touchdowns along with eight tackles. Against Belfry, Birchfield had 14 of Pikeville’s 20 points, including a fumble return for a touchdown.

“I mean to be honest, I didn’t expect it, you know?" Birchfield said. "I didn’t expect to get that many carries and I was expecting to line up and get a few throws to me and stuff, but I’m happy the way it is what it is.”

But despite the praise, the sophomore gives the glory to his teammates and brothers.

“Oh, it’s such a blessing it really is. I’ve let Isaac and the line know you know that they’re the reason for my success," Birchfield said. "It’s really like a brotherhood. They really feel like I’m their little brother blocking for me.”

Birchfield added that he hopes to carry this momentum through the rest of the season. The Panthers take on 6A Henry Clay on September 25, looking to extend their win streak to 17 games.

