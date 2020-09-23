Pikeville football, volleyball earn Team of the Week

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers had a good week on the football field and volleyball court, both earning Team of the Week honors.

Chris McNamee and the Panthers football team, ranked No. 2 now in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 and No. 1 in the AP Class 1A poll, defeated Pike County rival Belfry, 20-14. The win gave the Panthers back-to-back wins over Belfry for the first time since 1999-2000. The Panthers travel to take on 6A Henry Clay on September 25 in Week 3.

The Panthers volleyball team remained undefeated over the weekend, going 3-0 at their Champions of the Mountains Classic. They defeated Phelps, Russell and previously undefeated Floyd Central, the defending 15th Region champions. They are off to a 10-0 start, their best since 2013.

