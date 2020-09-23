Advertisement

Mother’s video of daughter’s COVID hospitalization goes viral

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother’s spontaneous decision to share a raw video of her emotions has gone viral.

On Saturday, Sue Hornsby’s daughter Cassie was rushed to the hospital with severe symptoms linked to COVID-19. Sue drove to the hospital to try to be with her daughter, but was stopped by paramedics from getting too close.

“As a mother, you’re always the one that your kids go to when they’re sick,” said Hornsby. “When they’re hurting, you’re the one that helps, and you can’t do that.”

Sue says she stood from across the street, yelling to Cassie to make sure her daughter could at least hear her and know that she was there.

“You just feel helpless. There’s nothing you can do. You have to trust somebody else to take care of them. She’s 36 years old, but she’s still my daughter.”

As Cassie was taken in, Sue saw something she says really made her even more upset at the situation.

“Someone walked past her with just a t-shirt and pair of shorts and no mask. It just hit me that we have to start doing better.”

So she sat in her car, took out her phone, and recorded a five minute video full of raw emotions and tears as she processed what was going on.

“I want to be upset,” Sue says in the video. “I want to be angry... I want my daughter healthy.”

“My thought was, I want to put a name to it,” Sue told WSAZ. “Her name is Cassie. She has a name. She’s not just 36-year-old female from Boyd County isolating at home. They have a name. I think once we make it personal, once we see that, maybe we can have the connection and do better.”

The video has been viewed thousands of times.

“This is not a political issue,” Sue says in the video. “This is a human issue...What matters is that we care about each other.”

Cassie is now home and recovering.

You can watch Sue’s full video below.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

SWVA high school football player ‘in critical condition’ after accident, family asking for prayers

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Family members say Dillon Meade was involved in an accident after riding in the back of a pickup truck on Sunday.

Forecast

Dry day ahead, rain chances ramp up for the end of the week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’ll add a few more clouds in with our sunshine today, but the rain chances hold off for one more day.

Regional

Attempted child abduction in Logan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
11 O'clock news

State

WATCH | Gov. Beshear encouraging more COVID-19 testing for high school athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago
After several players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 in multiple school districts, some high school sports have called a time out.

News

WATCH | The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s now been more than six months since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Police inside her home.

Latest News

Regional

Logan County Board of Education Meeting

Updated: 4 hours ago
Logan County Board of Education Meeting

News

Mountain student achiever 9/22/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
WKYT's Victor Puente takes a look back at what has happened since Breonna Taylor's death.

State

Gov. Beshear encouraging more COVID-19 testing for high school athletes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There are no requirements for the frequency of testing for student-athletes at the high school level.

Regional

Logan County to transition to blended learning next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Students celebrated as they got the news they would be returning to in-person classes and be allowed to play sports.

Regional

University of Tennessee researchers studying if plants can point them to dead bodies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
UT professor Neal Stewart is taking note of any changes in colors, sizes, and markings of plants near decomposing bodies at UT’s Body Farm.