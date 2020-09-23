Mother’s video of daughter’s COVID hospitalization goes viral

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother’s spontaneous decision to share a raw video of her emotions has gone viral.

On Saturday, Sue Hornsby’s daughter Cassie was rushed to the hospital with severe symptoms linked to COVID-19. Sue drove to the hospital to try to be with her daughter, but was stopped by paramedics from getting too close.

“As a mother, you’re always the one that your kids go to when they’re sick,” said Hornsby. “When they’re hurting, you’re the one that helps, and you can’t do that.”

Sue says she stood from across the street, yelling to Cassie to make sure her daughter could at least hear her and know that she was there.

“You just feel helpless. There’s nothing you can do. You have to trust somebody else to take care of them. She’s 36 years old, but she’s still my daughter.”

As Cassie was taken in, Sue saw something she says really made her even more upset at the situation.

“Someone walked past her with just a t-shirt and pair of shorts and no mask. It just hit me that we have to start doing better.”

So she sat in her car, took out her phone, and recorded a five minute video full of raw emotions and tears as she processed what was going on.

“I want to be upset,” Sue says in the video. “I want to be angry... I want my daughter healthy.”

“My thought was, I want to put a name to it,” Sue told WSAZ. “Her name is Cassie. She has a name. She’s not just 36-year-old female from Boyd County isolating at home. They have a name. I think once we make it personal, once we see that, maybe we can have the connection and do better.”

The video has been viewed thousands of times.

“This is not a political issue,” Sue says in the video. “This is a human issue...What matters is that we care about each other.”

Cassie is now home and recovering.

You can watch Sue’s full video below.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.