Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department announced one new case bringing the county’s total to 473. Seven are currently in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases in Clay County and one case in the hospital. Jackson County has four probable cases and six cases in the hospital. Rockcastle County reported one case in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 10 new cases and three probable cases. There are six new cases in Knott County which brings the county’s total to 178. There are also six new cases in Letcher County bringing the county’s total to 126. There is one new case in Perry County which brings the county’s total to 330.

