Lexington’s COVID-19 case total passes 8K; nearly half of latest case report are UK students

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 72.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The health department says say the number of UK students who have contracted the virus has now topped 2,000. They say 40 cases of Tuesday’s 83 are UK students, and, as of Monday’s report, students now account for 25% of all of Lexington’s COVID-19 cases.

The cases from Tuesday bring the county’s total to 8,014.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

Fayette County Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall told us they need the public to be more vigilant when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. They’ve also had issues with people wearing masks, but not wearing them properly.

“You need to wear the mask completely over your nose and your mouth,” Hall said. “It’s not either-or. You need to cover all of your nose, all of your mouth. This weekend I saw in the grocery store too many people who had it around their neck or just over part of their mouth. And you need to follow these guidelines to wear it properly.”

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The current official state total is 62,731 cases and 1,119 deaths.

