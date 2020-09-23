Advertisement

Knott County releases plan for Trick-or-Treating

Halloween
Halloween(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

As Halloween inches closer more local officials decide how to handle the holiday in their communities.

Knott County is the latest to announce its plan with Jeff Dobson releasing a creative video.

“I know when you think of Halloween you think of spooks and dark and lights and everything being real scary but things are a little different this year," said Dobson. "It’s going to start getting dark a little earlier as it gets closer to Halloween so we thought doing it from 4 PM until 6 PM so we could do it in the daylight hours. "

Allowing people to stay outside and at a distance. Dobson also says people handing out candy will be required to wear masks and preferably gloves.

“For the individuals giving the candy out maybe just place the treats on the edge of the table and stand back and let the children as they come up just maybe pick it up off the table," said Dobson.

Dobson also asking people to only car pool with family and encouraging people to only have one family per house at a time.

"In the meantime we want kids to be able to enjoy this. We do not want them to miss out on this fun. It’s definitely going to be one to remember and one that they will hopefully never forget. Hopefully they can look back and smile about it one day. "

Trick-or-Treating in Knott County will take place on Saturday October 31st.

