“Justice was not served” UPIKE BSU President shares his reaction to Breonna Taylor case decision

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Local and national eyes were on the state of Kentucky Wednesday afternoon. Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a press conference to release a grand jury’s decision on the case of Breonna Taylor.

The jury charged one officer with three counts of wanton endangerment, while the action of two other officers involved were justified by the jury.

One group that was keeping a close eye on the decision and news conference was UPIKE’s Black Student Union.

“We wanted to hear all three of them being charged with the murder of Breonna Taylor," said UPIKE’s BSU President, William Wheeler III. "In my opinion, I think the city thought that the family winning the lawsuit kind of paid for the life that was lost when in fact that is not true at all.”

When the decision was announced, Brett Hankison, an officer fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department in June, was the only officer charged.

“I can’t really say I am shocked because I had a feeling it was going to turn out this way when I saw them preparing Downton Louisville for what looked like a hurricane,” said Wheeler. “I’m not really shocked but I am heartbroken right now because justice was not served.”

Wheeler says the call for police reform in the nation needs to continue as he believes that is the next step.

“We have to sit down together as a country, we have to get people with the government and figure out how we can reform our police departments to make sure stuff like this doesn’t happen again. To make sure someone else’s daughter doesn’t become Breonna Taylor.”

