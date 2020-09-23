Advertisement

John Calipari puts his beard on the line with Kentucky-Auburn football game

(WILX)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky-Auburn game coming on Saturday has already drawn the eyes of a number of people around college football for its on the field excitement. But headlines have been made with the off the field drama as well.

Charles Barkley, an Auburn alum, made headlines in saying that Auburn would “kill” Kentucky. He went on to say that the Tigers aren’t even thinking about the Wildcats, but looking ahead to their matchup with Auburn in Week 2.

On TNT’s NBA show, which Barkley is on, Calipari said, “Charles, I’ll shave this beard if Auburn wins."

Cal continued to express his confidence in his coworker and friend, Mark Stoops, saying, “Kentucky’s winning that game. Auburn ain’t winning that game."

Only time will tell, as the 23rd-ranked Wildcats take on No. 8 Auburn on Saturday, September 26 at Noon on the SEC Network.

