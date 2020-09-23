Advertisement

Gov. Beshear encouraging more COVID-19 testing for high school athletes

Tates Creek High School's boys' soccer team was able to play its scheduled game Tuesday night.
Tates Creek High School's boys' soccer team was able to play its scheduled game Tuesday night.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After several players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 in multiple school districts, some high school sports have called a time out.

“We ought to be very carefully watching what’s going on in our high school sports,” Governor Andy Beshear said in his COVID-19 press conference.

Now, the governor is encouraging more testing for student-athletes.

“I would want my team to be getting tested on some basis,” Beshear said. “I would really want to talk about a partnership with my parents about ensuring I always know how my athletes are feeling.”

There’s no requirement for frequency of testing statewide at the high school level, but Franklin County Head Football Coach Eddie James said they’ve developed their own protocols for testing.

“So, in talking with our health department, the thing with them was, if there are symptoms present, you need to go get tested,” James said.

His team and Franklin County High School’s boys and girls soccer teams have canceled practices and games for two weeks after finding multiple positive cases.

But, the stadium lights stayed on for Tates Creek High School’s boys' soccer team Tuesday night.

A parent cheering on his son said his concerns remain low, and he doesn’t think testing should be required.

“Of course, we should all take precautions and we need to care for our elderly and people that are at risk, you know we do need to be careful in that regard,” Todd Vincent said. “But, if this demographic is not really at risk, then I think it’s great and I’m super happy to see them out here playing.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain student achiever 9/22/2020

Updated: moments ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Threatening pamphlet put in law enforcement officer’s mailbox

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook warning of a possible threat against law enforcement.

News

The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
WKYT's Victor Puente takes a look back at what has happened since Breonna Taylor's death.

News

Kentucky State Police teams up with Corvette Club, raising money and boosting economy 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Kentucky State Police teams up with Corvette Club, raising money and boosting economy 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

State

$1M given to Eastern Kentucky University School of Business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Louisville couple have donated $1 million to the Eastern Kentucky University School of Business to support its Center for Professional Sales.

State

Kentucky wins quick federal approval for extra jobless aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky has won federal approval for another infusion of extra unemployment payments for many people who lost work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Savannah King

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Savannah graduated from Knox Central High School on the honor roll with a 3.8 GPA.

News

Six arrested on drug charges in Bell County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Six people were arrested in Bell County on Monday night, with five charged with various drug-related offenses.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County have reported more than 700 cases each since the pandemic began in March. Pike County just crossed 400 cases this week.