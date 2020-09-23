Gov. Beshear announces 796 cases, five deaths Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday Governor Andy Beshear used the time normally scheduled for his daily COVID-19 update to respond to the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor Case.

At the end of his briefing, he gave a quick update on COVID-19.

The governor announced 796 new cases and five new deaths in Kentucky.

111 of the 796 new cases were kids 18 years old and under.

At least 63,517 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,124.

Almost 1.3 million Kentuckians have received tests so far.

The positivity rate stands at 4.59 percent.

