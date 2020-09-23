Advertisement

Father struck with bullet shielding 3 kids from gunfire at NYC car dealership

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Police are looking for three suspects who exchanged gunfire with a man at a used car dealership in New York City. A male bystander was injured while shielding his kids from the bullets.

Police say three masked suspects fired multiple shots Monday night at a man inside On The Road Automotive Group. A 39-year-old father and his three children, all innocent bystanders, were also inside the business at the time.

Surveillance video released by police shows the father push his kids to the ground when the shooting begins. He uses his own body to shield them from the bullets.

Police say the father was struck in the right thigh and taken to the hospital in stable condition. WCBS reports he is expected to recover. None of his children were injured.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, according to WCBS. The suspects allegedly stole a customer’s car outside the dealership to make their escape.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

RAW: Father protects kids when gunfire erupts at NYC car dealership

Updated: moments ago
|
Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. They are searching for the three suspects.

Regional

SWVA high school football player ‘in critical condition’ after accident, family asking for prayers

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Family members say Dillon Meade was involved in an accident after riding in the back of a pickup truck on Sunday.

Forecast

Dry day ahead, rain chances ramp up for the end of the week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’ll add a few more clouds in with our sunshine today, but the rain chances hold off for one more day.

National

Suspects in attempted home invasion fatally shot in Illinois front yard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLS Staff
Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or the motive behind the attempted home invasion.

Latest News

National

Armed suspects killed in attempted Illinois home invasion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or the motive behind the attempted home invasion.

Regional

Attempted child abduction in Logan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
11 O'clock news

State

WATCH | Gov. Beshear encouraging more COVID-19 testing for high school athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago
After several players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 in multiple school districts, some high school sports have called a time out.

News

WATCH | The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s now been more than six months since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Police inside her home.

Regional

Logan County Board of Education Meeting

Updated: 4 hours ago
Logan County Board of Education Meeting

News

Mountain student achiever 9/22/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11