Dry day ahead, rain chances ramp up for the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ll add a few more clouds in with our sunshine today, but the rain chances hold off for one more day.

Today and Tonight

Wednesday will start on a warmer note compared to the last couple of days. Most locations should be in the low 50s this morning. We’ll head toward the mid-70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight, skies will go from partly to mostly cloudy and I can’t rule out a stray shower late. Lows only drop to around 60.

Extended Forecast

I’ve been doing this job for a while. I am far from perfect at it, but I always do my best to bring you the most accurate information. That being said, it looks like our time table for the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta moving into the region has moved way up. Monday and Tuesday it looked like they would hold off until this weekend. Now, it looks like they will be here late Thursday afternoon heading into the evening. Cloud cover and rain chances will increase the deeper into the day we get.

If we see some sun peek through, daytime highs could make a run at the mid to upper 70s. If we don’t and we see rain chances earlier, highs will be in the low 70s. Regardless, keep the rain gear handy on Thursday. Models are split down the middle on how much rain too. The European and NAM are showing significant rain between late Thursday and early Friday, especially for our southern counties. The GFS and High-Resolution NAM are not convinced. Just stay weather aware. I’m afraid this will be an event that we will end up forecasting in real-time.

The rain chances will become more scattered the deeper into the day we get on Friday and the skies should gradually clear. Highs should get into the low to mid-70s. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday and Friday night.

Saturday looks mainly dry at this point. Scattered rain chances are likely Sunday. Highs should be back closer to 80 or a little above both days. We’re still watching a big cold front early next week that will bring some major temperature changes to the region. More on that as we get closer.

