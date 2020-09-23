Advertisement

Downtown Louisville employees told to work from home indefinitely

Downtown employees are being told to work from home indefinitely. (Source: Wave 3 News)
Downtown employees are being told to work from home indefinitely. (Source: Wave 3 News)(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As police barricade streets and businesses board up windows, employees are now being asked to work from home indefinitely.

One local employee shared a company email with WAVE 3 News Tuesday. The employee asked to remain anonymous.

The email states in part, “Local officials have notified (company) that several streets around the downtown area have been barricaded by the City making it difficult to commute to our building. Due to these road closures, we are requesting all team members to work remotely until the barricades are removed.”

The employee said her building has been vandalized before, so the announcement wasn’t a complete surprise.

“COVID kind of started the whole ordeal and just when we thought well maybe we might get to go back in, not the case,” the employee said. “Now there’s no date set for us to go back into the office. Because there’s no telling how bad this is going to be and how long this is going to last.”

Louisville Downtown Partnership sent out a list of recommendations for keeping property safe during this time.

“They’re really focused on making sure that the space is clear,” Rebecca Matheny, Executive Director of Louisville Downtown Partnership said. “So a lot of recommendations about bringing in your garbage cans, making certain that sandwich boards aren’t out, tables aren’t out. Anything that anyone could use to disrupt business or cause harm to property.”

Matheny also said employees should also have an alternative route for getting in and out of downtown.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

SWVA high school football player ‘in critical condition’ after accident, family asking for prayers

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Family members say Dillon Meade was involved in an accident after riding in the back of a pickup truck on Sunday.

Forecast

Dry day ahead, rain chances ramp up for the end of the week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’ll add a few more clouds in with our sunshine today, but the rain chances hold off for one more day.

Regional

Attempted child abduction in Logan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
11 O'clock news

State

WATCH | Gov. Beshear encouraging more COVID-19 testing for high school athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago
After several players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 in multiple school districts, some high school sports have called a time out.

News

WATCH | The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s now been more than six months since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Police inside her home.

Latest News

Regional

Logan County Board of Education Meeting

Updated: 4 hours ago
Logan County Board of Education Meeting

News

Mountain student achiever 9/22/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
WKYT's Victor Puente takes a look back at what has happened since Breonna Taylor's death.

State

Gov. Beshear encouraging more COVID-19 testing for high school athletes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There are no requirements for the frequency of testing for student-athletes at the high school level.

Regional

Logan County to transition to blended learning next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Students celebrated as they got the news they would be returning to in-person classes and be allowed to play sports.

Regional

University of Tennessee researchers studying if plants can point them to dead bodies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
UT professor Neal Stewart is taking note of any changes in colors, sizes, and markings of plants near decomposing bodies at UT’s Body Farm.