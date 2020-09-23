Advertisement

Don’t forget about the other virus: Medical professionals urge quick action entering peak flu season

As the pandemic continues into fall, peak flu season is on its way.
As the pandemic continues into fall, peak flu season is on its way.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With a heavy focus on COVID-19 as the pandemic continues into the autumn season, medical professionals are urging people to remember that influenza is also a concern.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said the precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will now serve a dual role in protecting against the flu. But she said more precautions should be taken as flu shots become available.

“Right now, after the 5C plan, the most important piece of advice that I could give the public is get your flu vaccination and get it early," Riley said.

The Pike County Health Department will begin offering flu shots next week, continuing the Fast Pass program on Fridays to allow quick service to people who need the shot.

