Advertisement

Brett Hankison booked into jail, released

Brett Hankison.
Brett Hankison.(Shelby Co. Detention Center)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was booked and released from jail Wednesday after he was indicted in the Breonna Taylor case, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Hankison arrived at the Shelby County Detention Center and was released around 5 p.m., the jail confirmed.

Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in the case and received a $15,000 bond. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The charges were related to Hankison’s firing 10 shots “blindly” into Taylor’s apartment during the March 13 raid on her home. Some of those shots went into adjacent apartments.

His attorney, Stew Matthews, told WAVE sister station WXIX in Cincinnati that they intend to plead not guilty during arraignment,

“I don’t think the evidence will support the charge,” Matthews said.

WAVE 3 News is working to find out when Hankinson will be arraigned.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Justice was not served” UPIKE BSU President shares his reaction to Breonna Taylor case decision

Updated: moments ago
|
By Tommy Pool
UPIKE's Black Student Union president William Wheeler III shared his thoughts on Wednesday's decision in the Breonna Taylor Case.

News

Don’t forget about the other virus: Medical professionals urge quick action entering peak flu season

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Fal is here and so is the peak time for Influenza spread.

News

Spirit of The World Chicken Festival lives on by helping make wishes come true

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
This year officials with county and city tourism along with SAM 103.9 decided something needed to be done to keep the spirit alive.

News

Jenny Wiley Festival still on the books for October

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Jenny Wiley Festival is still expected to take place Oct. 7 through Oct. 10.

Latest News

News

“Justice was not served” UPIKE BSU President shares his reaction to Breonna Taylor Grand Jury decision 6 p.m.

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Unemployment checks in Kentucky will continue for three weeks 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Knott County releases plan for Trick-or-Treating

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Gov. Beshear announces 796 cases, five deaths Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Hundreds of cases have been reported across Eastern Kentucky since the pandemic started back in March.

State

Unemployment checks in Kentucky will continue for three weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The help comes in the form of extending the unemployment payments.