7-Eleven to hire additional 20K employees

(CNN) - 7-Eleven is looking to hire 20,000 more employees this year.

The world’s largest convenience retail chain already hired more than 50,000 as they’ve seen a demand in products and services since the pandemic started.

It was classified as an essential retailer and stayed open while others shut their doors.

There are more than 9,000 7-Eleven stores in the US.

